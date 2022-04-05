Advertisement

Elon Musk to join the board of directors at Twitter

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won’t be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding stock for as long as he’s a board member and for 90 days after.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet that the company had been talking to Musk in recent weeks and “it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” Agrawal continued.

Putting Musk on Twitter’s board and limiting the amount of stock he can acquire while as a director may be a strategic move on Twitter’s part, as Musk became its biggest shareholder and openly questioned the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers, purchased 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion. He has also raised the possibility with his massive and loyal Twitter following, that he could create a rival social media network.

Musk has not spoken specifically about any Twitter rule changes he might push. He tweeted Tuesday that he wants to make " significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! " Late Monday he launched a poll asking whether users want an edit button, misspelling “yes” as “yse.”

In March, Musk told his millions of followers on Twitter that he was " giving serious thought " to creating his own social media platform, and has clashed repeatedly with financial regulators about his use of Twitter.

Musk is locked into a bitter dispute with the SEC over his ability to post on Twitter. His lawyer has contended in court motions that the SEC is infringing on the Tesla CEO’s First Amendment rights.

Shares of Twitter rose more than 6% before the market open.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
'Sweet Florida' song praises DeSantis
Florida giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders for second-straight year
3 homicides in 12 hours in West Palm Beach
2 men wanted for Fort Pierce car burglaries, using stolen credit card

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city...
New York launches ad campaign in Florida against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Treasury bars Russia payments in dollars from US accounts
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
Amber Alert canceled.
Missing 3-year-old from Washington state found safe