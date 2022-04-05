Advertisement

Judge: Jury can tour school building where 17 murdered

Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, April 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(South Florida Sun Sentinel)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The jury that will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets a death sentence will tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked building where he murdered 17 people four years ago.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a defense argument that a jury tour of the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School isn't necessary because there are videos and photos of the crime scene.

Cruz's lawyers said the tour was particularly unnecessary since he pleaded guilty in October and the jury will only decide if he's executed.

But Scherer disagreed, agreeing with the prosecution that the tour "remains useful and proper."

