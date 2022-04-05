Mistrial possible in Parkland shooting sentencing trial

There were major developments Tuesday afternoon during the second day of jury selection in the Parkland school shooter's sentencing.

Defense lawyers called into question a comment made by the judge, setting up a possible mistrial.

All of this comes as they look to seat a jury in the penalty phase for convicted killer Nikolas Cruz.

The court is now in recess after Cruz's defense team raised concerns about a possible procedural misstep.

They raised the issue after several jurors were released earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The judge asked a group of potential jurors in court if they could or could now follow the law.

About 11 or so jurors raised their hand saying, "no," that they could not. They were then released and sent out of the building.

Since the case is only in phase one of jury selection, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer has been limiting questions to only if potential jurors had hardships for serving on a jury for several months.

Those hardships include having a vacation, wedding plans, a job issue or family problems.

The question if they can or cannot follow the law wasn't supposed to be asked until phase two, which is set to happen in May.

The defense is now saying those 11 or so jurors were excused without attorneys having the chance to further ask them questions.

The court is in recess and will restart Wednesday morning to pick this conversation back up and discuss the possibility of a mistrial.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 rampage and faces the death penalty.

