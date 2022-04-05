NY mobster who escaped federal custody caught in South Fla.

A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been apprehended in South Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dominic Taddeo, 64, was apprehended "without incident" Monday morning in Hialeah.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house near Orlando on March 28.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and was placed on "escape status."

Taddeo, who pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters, was transferred from a medium-security prison in Sumter County to the halfway house. He was scheduled to be released in February 2023.

A federal judge denied the Rochester, New York, mobster's request for compassionate release last year.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, federal agents checked "multiple locations of interest for Taddeo within Florida before pursuing other leads throughout the rest of the country."

