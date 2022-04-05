Riviera Beach candidate wants another runoff election

In the March 8 general election, city council candidate Marvelous Washington was almost 700 votes behind incumbent Shirley Lanier, and only 100 votes ahead of a third candidate for the district.

But because Lanier only received 44% of the vote, Washington faced Lanier in a March 22 runoff.

This time, Washington ran a stronger campaign and finished less than 100 votes behind Lanier.

Washington believes election rules weren’t followed and has filed suit, asking a judge to call for a new runoff election.

Washington actually received more votes than Lanier in the predominantly African American third district. But voters all over Riviera Beach vote on each district and Lanier’s margin of victory came from Singer Island — the city’s wealthiest district — where turnout was stronger than the mainland.

In her lawsuit, Washington claims 104 votes were excluded because they were received after the deadline, enough to potentially make a difference in the race.

Washington also alleges almost all ballots challenged were on the mainland and not Singer Island.

The suit also alleges the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office failed to mail vote-by-mail ballots to those who requested them by the March 12 deadline.

Scripps Only Content 2022