Tiger Woods says he's planning to play in Masters

Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he's planning to play this week in the Masters.

The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning.

"As of right now, I feel like I'm going to play," Woods said.

He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.

Thursday's opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world's best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year's pandemic-delayed Masters.

He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021, when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.

