Tiger's timeline: From last Masters win to planned comeback

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he's planning to play in the Masters. If he follows through on his intentions, it will be his first PGA Tour competition since the pandemic-delayed Masters in 2020.

Here's a look at what Woods has endured since wearing the green jacket at the Masters in 2019 — the fifth time he's done so in his career.

April 14, 2019

Patrick Reed helps Tiger Woods with his green jacket after Woods won the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.

Woods wins the Masters by one stroke to take home his fifth green jacket since 1997. The 14-year gap between titles remains the longest in tournament history.

March 13, 2020

The flag on the 13th hole blows in the wind during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, announces that the Masters, which had been scheduled to begin in April, will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Woods, the reigning champion, will have to wait to defend his title.

Nov. 15, 2020

Tiger Woods stands next to Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Dustin Johnson wins the postponed Masters by five strokes with a record 20-under-par total of 268. Woods, meanwhile, finishes tied for 38th place.

Dec. 20, 2020

Tiger Woods, right, watches his son Charlie hit from the 15th fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son play in the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods becomes the youngest competitor in the 25-year history of the tournament that pairs major players with family members. They finish seventh at 20 under.

Jan. 19, 2021

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

Woods announces that he has undergone a fifth back surgery, removing a pressurized disc fragment that gave him nerve pain during the PNC Championship.

Feb. 23, 2021

Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Southern California.

Days after hosting the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California, Woods is involved in a rollover crash when the SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes, struck a curb and uprooted a tree near Los Angeles. Woods suffers multiple leg injuries.

March 16, 2021

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

Woods announces that he has returned to his home in Florida as he recovers from the crash.

April 8, 2021

Tiger Woods drops his club after missing a chip shot on the second green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters begins without Woods. It is just the fourth time in his career that he has missed the tournament.

May 23, 2021

A hobbled Tiger Woods offers some words of encouragement to Luna Perrone, a Jupiter, Fla., girl who is battling cancer. "Stay strong," he tells her.

Woods offers some words of encouragement to a Jupiter girl battling cancer during a chance encounter at a soccer meet. Luna Perrone says the world's most famous golfer, who was still using crutches, encouraged her to "stay strong" and posed for a photograph with her.

Nov. 30, 2021

Tiger Woods points to the sky from the 17th green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Woods tells Golf Digest that his days as a full-time professional golfer are over. It's his first public interview since the crash.

March 9, 2022

Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Woods is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine.

April 3, 2022

Tiger Woods pauses while hitting on the driving range during practice before the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Woods says he's flying to Augusta for practice and that it will be a "game-time decision" whether he plays in the Masters.

April 5, 2022

Tiger Woods drops golf balls on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Woods announces that he's planning to play in the Masters.

