What kind of physical challenges will Tiger Woods face at The Masters?

It has been a long road to recovery for Tiger Woods, much of in private. He did, however, give us a glimpse of his work to get back on the course in November with a tweet that read "Making Progress."

Golfers are not allowed ride in carts along the course at Augusta National at The Masters, and that may present some challenges for Woods.

Woods said walking the course will be his biggest hurdle, so WPTV wanted to give you a different view of Augusta National.

According to Golf.com, walking 18 holes would be more than six miles, along with changes in terrain and elevation.

On the eighth hole alone, golfers climb more than 70 feet to the green.

WPTV spoke with a local sports medicine chiropractic physician who said there are a lot of muscle groups involved in walking on an incline, and there are many obstacles Woods may encounter on the course.

"If he's in a bunker somewhere and his leg is up on a high ledge and his club is down two feet, to be able to have that awareness and the receptors and nerve endings inside the foot and ankle to respond to imbalance like that, that's a challenge in and of itself," said Dr. David Rudnick with the Chiropractic and Sports Rehabilitation Institute in Palm Beach County. "Most people with a good leg can't do that."

Rudnick added that Woods is no stranger to injuries, so he knows how to battle back. You may remember he won the U.S. Open with a broken leg back in 2008.

The first round of The Masters is Thursday, and Woods tees off at around 10:30 a.m.

