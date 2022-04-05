Advertisement

Woman struck in head during Stuart carjacking

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Police in Stuart are asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for a violent carjacking that occurred Monday night.

Investigators said a group of thieves stole a family's car, resulting in a woman being struck in the head.

The carjacking happened Monday night outside Crunch Fitness on Southeast Federal Highway.

Police said the robbers pulled up behind the victims as they were going into the gym and then demanded their keys at gunpoint.

One of the victims tried to stop the attackers, but police said one of the carjackers hit her in the back of the head with a weapon.

The victim's Dodge Charger was later found abandoned in the North Palm Beach area, but the carjackers are still on the loose.

Call the Stuart Police Department if you can help in the case.

