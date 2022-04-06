3-year-old receives ‘birthday wish’ for a new heart, undergoes 14-hour surgery

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A young Cincinnati Bengals superfan got a fantastic present in time for his fourth birthday - a new heart.

Sammy Jones, also known as “Superman Sammy,” recently underwent a 14-hour surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“That’s what he asked for his birthday. We asked him back in March what he wanted for his birthday, and he said a new heart,” Sammy’s mother, Kortney Sink, said.

Sammy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, causing the left side of his heart not to work.

“He had his first surgery at a day old, his second surgery at three months old, and then his third surgery at three years old,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents thought he’d be good after his third surgery. He even started playing soccer, but his heart began to fail last fall.

After months spent in the hospital waiting, Sammy’s birthday wish came early.

“Couldn’t believe it. It’s been six months of waiting,” Sammy’s father, Garland Jones, said.

Sammy’s medical journey has been shared on social media, and several Cincinnati residents have bonded with him through his love of the Bengals.

“Thank you to the Bengals for an awesome season because it gave my son something to look forward to,” Garland Jones said.

Now, “Superman Sammy” has something else to look forward to – a new healthy heart.

“We hope he can do all he wants to do. He wants to play football and basketball. He wants to do all that stuff. And I’m just hoping and praying, he’s able to do all that stuff that he loves to do,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents said they would have to stay within 40 miles of the hospital for three to six months, and since they live 70 miles away, they’ll be staying at a Ronald McDonald House.

