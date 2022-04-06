4 brush fires reported in Palm Beach Gardens after storms
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Four brush fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms blew through the area, police said.
The fires occurred at the following locations:
- Along Interstate 95 and Military Trail
- Central Boulevard at Gardens District Park
- Old Palm community
- Near Alternate A1A in Kyoto Gardens Avenue
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue tweeted just before 6 p.m. that all of the fires were under control.
There were hundreds of lightning strikes that occurred associated with the storms, which likely caused the fires.
Scripps Only Content 2022