4 brush fires reported in Palm Beach Gardens after storms

Four brush fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms blew through the area, police said.

The fires occurred at the following locations:

Along Interstate 95 and Military Trail

Central Boulevard at Gardens District Park

Old Palm community

Near Alternate A1A in Kyoto Gardens Avenue

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue tweeted just before 6 p.m. that all of the fires were under control.

At this time, our crews along with @PBCFR have all fires under control. — Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) April 6, 2022

There were hundreds of lightning strikes that occurred associated with the storms, which likely caused the fires.

