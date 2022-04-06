Advertisement

4 brush fires reported in Palm Beach Gardens after storms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Four brush fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms blew through the area, police said.

The fires occurred at the following locations:

  • Along Interstate 95 and Military Trail
  • Central Boulevard at Gardens District Park
  • Old Palm community
  • Near Alternate A1A in Kyoto Gardens Avenue

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue tweeted just before 6 p.m. that all of the fires were under control.

There were hundreds of lightning strikes that occurred associated with the storms, which likely caused the fires.

