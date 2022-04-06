Airfare prices expected to continue soaring

Heads up if you’re looking to travel this summer. Tickets to fly the friendly skies are going up.

Experts said domestic airfare increased 40% since the start of 2022, and prices are expected to get even higher next month.

According to the travel booking website Hopper, domestic airfare has increased 40% since January.

"Might cut back a little bit not go as far," said traveler Steve Spearman.

"It'll be uncomfortable for people I'm sure," said traveler Max Chyovotov.

"That will keep me from traveling probably," said traveler Lisa Harris.

And prices will continue to climb another 10% next month.

"Higher demand this year than previous years because of the pent up COVID demand. And the second is higher jet fuel prices. Jet fuel this year is 75% more expensive than it was this time last year," said Haely Berg with Hopper.

Right now, the cost of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, 7% higher than 2019. For international trips, you're looking at little more than $800.

Despite the new trend, there’s still some ways you can save. Experts said planning ahead and knowing when to book is key.

"You can buy a basic economy ticket and save money," said Laura Reece with Reece Worldwide Travel. "If you want to get from point A to point B that works."

Reece recommends booking six weeks to three months in advance for domestic flights and three to eight months ahead for international trips

"You want to give yourself some lead time those last-minute tickets are going to cost you a lot more," Reece said.

Reece also advises shopping around and being flexible with your travel dates.

"Sometimes if you work with a travel agent you can pay monthly which is really nice. Sometimes working with an all inclusive agency you can prepay that and not have a big bill when you come home," Reece said.

Experts said it’s not a bad idea to protect your investment by paying those few extra dollars for travel insurance. While it may seem like a big expense up front it could help you save in the event your flight gets canceled.

