Disney docking at Port Everglades starting next year

Mickey Mouse will be setting sail out of South Florida starting next year.

Broward County commissioners on Tuesday approved a dedicated terminal at Port Everglades that will serve as a second home for Disney Cruise Line.

Commissioners approved a contract for Miami-based Bermello, Ajamil & Partners to craft a design that would transform Terminal 4 into Disney's newest nautical home.

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide," Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said. "I'm sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades."

Improvements to Terminal 4 and the adjacent berth will begin once the interior and exterior designs are complete.

The entire project must be finished by the fall of 2023, when Disney Cruise Line plans to set sail from Port Everglades for the first time.

Broward County and Disney Cruise Line agreed to a 15-year deal that will include one ship within Disney's fleet to be homeported at Port Everglades year-round beginning next year. A second, seasonal ship will be added by 2025.

Disney will still have a presence at its original homeport of Port Canaveral, about 60 miles east of Walt Disney World.

