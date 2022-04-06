Advertisement

Doctors: Homeless man competent to stand trial in teen's death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Palm Beach County judge announced Wednesday afternoon that two doctors have found that a homeless drifter is competent to stand trial in the killing a Palm Beach Gardens teenager last year.

A quick hearing for Semmie Williams Jr. was held in Palm Beach County courtroom just after 1 p.m.

Williams, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman.

Judge Charles E. Burton appears in court on April 6, 2022, for the Semmie Williams Jr. case.
Judge Charles E. Burton appears in court on April 6, 2022, for the Semmie Williams Jr. case.

The teen was an avid soccer enthusiast who was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Another hearing in the case is set for April 20.

Judge Charles E. Burton will still have to make a final ruling on Williams' competency.

