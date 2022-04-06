Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

