Graduates benefit from federal student loan moratorium extension

People paying back federal student loans are set to get a few extra months of relief.

The president’s announcement to extend the federal student loan moratorium from May to the end of August is welcome news for Christine Sylvain.

“No one wants to start out in life with a huge amount of debt,” she said.

Sylvain is the executive director of Path to College.

The organization is committed to helping low-income, high-achieving Palm Beach County students graduate from college debt-free.

Her own challenges with student debt are a driving force.

“A lot of people with student loans have seen them balloon with interest rates,” she said.

Even through scholarships propelled Sylvain through her undergraduate career, financing the last year of her master’s program at NYU was met with challenges.

“I thought just to do my last year I’m going to take out a loan,” she said.

Twelve years later, she is still paying off one year’s worth of student loans.

“Even when I went to refinance my house, I had to explain why my debt to income ratio seemed high” she said, “and it’s because I had this student loan debt, which had ballooned in my mid-20s—it doesn’t look good.”

Sylvain says the pause on federal student loan payments is met with a sigh of relief.

“It’s really helpful to people who could use a leg up,” she said.

The federal student loan moratorium was set to expire May 1.

It has now been extended to Aug. 31.

President Joe Biden says the four-month delay will help millions of borrowers bounce back from pandemic setbacks.

Balances on student loans have been effectively frozen for more than two years now, with no payments required.

“I think it’s great they’re not letting the loan interest accrue, so I think that was a necessary step,” said Sylvain.

However, financial advisor Tammy Trenta is wary this extension foreshadows potential plans the president may have to cancel some student loan debt altogether.

“I think just having all of the student loans evaporate,” said Trenta, “it’s more of a Band-Aid, it doesn’t really solve the issue.”

The moratorium doesn’t apply to borrowers with privately held loans.

Scripps Only Content 2022