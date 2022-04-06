LIVE: Driver arrested for deadly Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A Palm Beach County man has been arrested after authorities said he was driving under the influence and crashed into a group of Royal Palm Beach students at a school bus stop last month, killing two 15-year-old children.

Investigators said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, driving under the influence causing property damage or injury, and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said Lopez was driving a 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio around 7 a.m. on March 22 and lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four Royal Palm Beach Community High School students who were waiting for their school bus at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive.

Two of those children, a boy and girl, both 15, tragically passed away. Two others — ages 16 and 17 — are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022