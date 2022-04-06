Advertisement

Hearing later this month for homeless man accused of murder

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A quick competency hearing was held Wednesday afternoon for the man accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens teenager last year.

The hearing for Semmie Williams Jr. was held in Palm Beach County courtroom just after 1 p.m.

Williams, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman.

The teen was an avid soccer enthusiast who was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Two mental health experts are evaluating Williams to determine if the homeless drifter is competent to stand trial in Rogers' death.

Judge Charles E. Burton agreed to set another hearing in the case for April 20.

