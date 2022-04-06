Advertisement

Nikolas Cruz's defense team won't ask for mistrial

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill addresses the court before jury pre-selection in the...
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill addresses the court before jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(South Florida Sun Sentinel)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Court resumed Wednesday morning for the jury selection in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial after the defense team raised concerns about a possible procedural misstep.

Cruz's attorneys stated Wednesday that, at this point, they do not feel like the case suffered any prejudice and will not ask for a mistrial.

However, the defense team said they would like the chance to speak with the 11 jurors that were excused on Tuesday after they said could not follow the law.

State attorneys also stated they want to proceed with the third day of jury selection.

Prosecutors asked to enter an order for the sheriff's department to deliver a summons and letter from the court directing those 11 people not to discuss the case any further.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer offered to start jury selection all over, saying she doesn't believe all 11 potential jurors that were excused will show up again.

Scherer was concerned if that happens then a request to strike the panel will happen later, wasting more time in the trial.

Defense attorneys then reiterated that they do not want a mistrial.

Jury pre-selection is now continuing Wednesday with a new panel of 60 potential jurors entering the courtroom just after 10 a.m.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 12 jurors selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

