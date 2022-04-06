Person hurt after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton

Gunfire shut down the Town Center at Boca Raton mall and surrounding roads Wednesday evening.

"Somebody was buying something, and I was scanning their stuff and then as I was scanning it I hear a loud gunshot," said a mall employee who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "I was scared I literally thought I was gonna die, I was crying I called my mom and told her I loved her."

Boca Raton police said one person was shot in the leg.

"I just see everybody rushing and running and people running into my store and that freaked me out so I locked the gate and I told everybody to run in the back," said the mall employee.

For Chris Figua, a William Sonoma employee, he said the shooting happened right in front the store.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter, I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody," said Figura.

Boca Raton police say they do have a possible suspect in custody and the victim was taken to the hospital.

"We stayed in the storage room for like 10-15 minutes then we got the okay that everything was safe," said Figura.

Boca Raton Police said they are investigating the shooting.

