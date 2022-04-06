PBSO seeks driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The incident happened on March 12 at 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dixie Highway. Investigators say Florindo Funes Rodriguez, 45, was attempting to cross the street, when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

Last month, a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 10th Ave South and South Dixie Highway, in Lake Worth Beach.... Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Rescue crews transported Rodriguez to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities are now searching for the driver responsible.

The vehicle is described as a black, 2009 to current year, Dodge Ram pick-up truck, with fog lights.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash or vehicle is urged to call PBC Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

