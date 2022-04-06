Person hurt after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton

Gunfire shut down the Town Center at Boca Raton mall and surrounding roads Wednesday evening.

"Somebody was buying something, and I was scanning their stuff and then as I was scanning itm I hear a loud gunshot," said a mall employee who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "I was scared. I literally thought I was going to die. I was crying. I called my mom and told her I loved her."

Boca Raton police said one person was shot in the leg.

"I just see everybody rushing and running and people running into my store and that freaked me out, so I locked the gate and I told everybody to run in the back," said the mall employee.

For Chris Figua, a William Sonoma employee, he said the shooting happened right in front the store.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter," said Figura. "I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody."

Police said they have a possible suspect in custody and the victim was taken to a hospital.

"We stayed in the storage room for like 10 to 15 minutes, then we got the OK that everything was safe," said Figura.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

