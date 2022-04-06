Advertisement

One person hurt, one suspect in custody in Town Center at Boca Raton shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gunfire shut down the Town Center at Boca Raton mall and surrounding roads Wednesday evening.

"Somebody was buying something, and I was scanning their stuff and then as I was scanning it I hear a loud gunshot," said a mall employee who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "I was scared I literally thought I was gonna die, I was crying I called my mom and told her I loved her."

Boca Raton Police say one person was shot in the leg.

"I just see everybody rushing and running and people running into my store and that freaked me out so I locked the gate and I told everybody to run in the back," said the mall employee.

For Chris Figua, a William Sonoma employee, he said the shooting happened right in front the store.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter, I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody," said Figura.

Boca Raton police say they do have a possible suspect in custody and the victim was taken to the hospital.

"We stayed in the storage room for like 10-15 minutes then we got the okay that everything was safe," said Figura.

Boca Raton Police said they are investigating the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman struck in head during Stuart carjacking
3 homicides in 12 hours in West Palm Beach
No rent control: Couple’s lease goes up nearly $800 a month
PBSO, Coast Guard investigate body found near Peanut Island
NY mobster who escaped federal custody caught in South Fla.

Latest News

Local woman travels thousands of miles to rescue Ukrainian family member
4 brush fires reported in Palm Beach Gardens after storms
Biden administration extends pause on federal student loan payments
Graduates benefit from federal student loan moratorium extension