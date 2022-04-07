Barrett-Jackson's car auction fuels up at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Barrett-Jackson's auto auction is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday. This is the first car show since the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be back here. It's been three years since Barrett-Jackson's been back here in 2019. Palm Beach is our second-longest-running auction," said Rodney Scearce, director of public relations for Barrett-Jackson. "We've been here for 17 consecutive years. So, [it's] fantastic that we can finally once again be back here and reengage with the collector car community here in Southern Florida."

Hundreds of cars up for auction are 35 vehicles from the Cars of Dreams Museum located in North Palm Beach.

"We've got over 650 cars that we'll be selling here this weekend all at no reserve, but we're not just a collector car auction. We're an automotive lifestyle event," said said Scearce. "We've got sponsors and exhibitors with interactive displays. We got live music, and [we've] got the right laps and thrill rides."

Tickets start at $75 for adults and $20 for kids (prices go up at the gate).

Included with admission is the laps/thrill rides. Stunt drivers from Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Toyota will take you on a high-speed adventure.

"[It's] an adrenaline-pumping experience," Scearce said. "It's something that we're really proud that we get to offer to our fans."

Scripps Only Content 2022