Advertisement

Barrett-Jackson's car auction fuels up at the South Florida Fairgrounds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barrett-Jackson's auto auction is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday. This is the first car show since the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be back here. It's been three years since Barrett-Jackson's been back here in 2019. Palm Beach is our second-longest-running auction," said Rodney Scearce, director of public relations for Barrett-Jackson. "We've been here for 17 consecutive years. So, [it's] fantastic that we can finally once again be back here and reengage with the collector car community here in Southern Florida."

Hundreds of cars up for auction are 35 vehicles from the Cars of Dreams Museum located in North Palm Beach.

"We've got over 650 cars that we'll be selling here this weekend all at no reserve, but we're not just a collector car auction. We're an automotive lifestyle event," said said Scearce. "We've got sponsors and exhibitors with interactive displays. We got live music, and [we've] got the right laps and thrill rides."

Tickets start at $75 for adults and $20 for kids (prices go up at the gate).

Included with admission is the laps/thrill rides. Stunt drivers from Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Toyota will take you on a high-speed adventure.

"[It's] an adrenaline-pumping experience," Scearce said. "It's something that we're really proud that we get to offer to our fans."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Person hurt after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton
Woman struck in head during Stuart carjacking
18-year-old speeding 151 mph before hitting SUV, killing 6 people, authorities say
Driver arrested for deadly Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash
3 homicides in 12 hours in West Palm Beach

Latest News

18-year-old driver accused of killing 6 people must remain in secure detention
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
DeSantis to hold news conference at FAU in Boca Raton
NWS: Tornado with winds of 85 mph struck Palm Beach Gardens
Driver speeding, impaired when he hit Royal Palm Beach students, arrest report shows