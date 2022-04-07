Child struck by vehicle on Avenue S in Riviera Beach
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Riviera Beach.
Riviera Beach police said the child was a pedestrian who was struck in the 2200 block of Avenue S.
Police said the child was taken to a hospital and the driver remained at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said a block of Avenue S was closed during the investigation.
The child's condition was not immediately known.
