Child struck by vehicle on Avenue S in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach police said the child was a pedestrian who was struck in the 2200 block of Avenue S.

Police said the child was taken to a hospital and the driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police said a block of Avenue S was closed during the investigation.

The child's condition was not immediately known.

