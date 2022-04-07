DeSantis bestows medal of freedom to Nuremberg trials prosecutor

Gov. Ron DeSantis was Boca Raton on Thursday afternoon to honor a hero of the World War II era.

DeSantis wast at Florida Atlantic University where he awarded the governor's medal of freedom to Benjamin Ferencz, who was an investigator of Nazi war crimes after World War II and a prosecutor during the Nuremberg trials.

NOW: @GovRonDeSantis awards Ben Ferencz the Governor’s Medal of Freedom. Ferencz is the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/SOCuFs2xSR — Briana Nespral (@BrianaNespral) April 7, 2022

The governor's medal of freedom is the highest award that the state can bestow on an individual.

DeSantis said he hopes to further the legacy of people like Ferencz and use their stories of inspiration to teach generations to come.

"If it weren't for people like him, you would not have the fortitude that I think we all share, never again to let this happen, and so I think this is a phenomenal award," DeSantis said.

During the ceremony, he also signed a bill making the medal of freedom a part of Florida law.

Ferencz, who is 102 years old, lives in Delray Beach.

He was honored by Palm Beach County commissioners in November, who declared Nov. 5, 2021, as "Benjamin Ferencz Law Not War Day."

DeSantis was in Palm Beach County last week where he announced for the second-straight year that first responders throughout the state of Florida will receive a $1,000 bonus.

