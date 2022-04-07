Advertisement

DeSantis to hold news conference at FAU in Boca Raton

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 3 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Boca Raton on Thursday afternoon where he will hold a news conference at Florida Atlantic University.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

It's unclear what the governor will speak about during the afternoon briefing.

DeSantis was in Palm Beach County last week where he announced for the second-straight year that first responders throughout the state of Florida will receive a $1,000 bonus.

