Former teacher on trial for sexual conduct with student

A jury in Martin County began deliberating Thursday in the trial for a former Stuart Middle School teacher, accused of receiving oral sex five times from a 13-year-old student.

The jury could reach a verdict Thursday night or will return Friday morning.

Jeffrey Tomasulo was 29-years-old at the time of his arrest in 2018.

Jurors were shown evidence this week that included school surveillance footage and detective interrogation clips.

On Thursday, jurors heard audio from jail phone calls where prosecutors pointed out how Tomasulo apologizes to his family.

Tomasulo is accused of being alone with the student in a locked classroom. His attorney argued the doors were locked for safety purposes, and that Tomasulo was alone with the student to tutor her.

His attorney said there is not enough evidence to prove that there was physical contact between the two.

"There is a lack of evidence in this case and as a result, he needs to be found not guilty of all charges," attorney Flynn Bertisch said.

But investigators said the girl told her mother that she gave Tomasulo oral sex up to five times inside the classroom.

Investigators also said Tomasulo admitted to watching porn in the classroom.

In jail calls, Tomasulo is heard speaking with his wife:

"Why did you do this?" the wife asked.

"I don't know babe. I don't know," Tomasulo responded.

"This has been going on for a long time is what I’m hearing," said Tomasulo's wife.

"Not a long time. We shouldn't talk about stuff over the phone," Tomasulo said.

The prosecution zeroed in on that conversation.

"He doesn't take that time to say, 'This isn't me, you know me, I wouldn't do these things.’ He says, 'I’m sorry. I'm sorry I ruined everyone's life. Don't give the baby my last name," said Assistant State Attorney Kristen Chase.

