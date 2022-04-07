DeSantis bestows medal of freedom to Nuremberg trials prosecutor

Gov. Ron DeSantis was Boca Raton on Thursday afternoon where he spoke at Florida Atlantic University.

DeSantis awarded the governor's medal of freedom to Benjamin Ferencz, who was an investigator of Nazi war crimes after World War II and a prosecutor during the Nuremberg trials.

NOW: @GovRonDeSantis awards Ben Ferencz the Governor’s Medal of Freedom. Ferencz is the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/SOCuFs2xSR — Briana Nespral (@BrianaNespral) April 7, 2022

The governor's medal of freedom is the highest award that the state can bestow on an individual.

DeSantis was in Palm Beach County last week where he announced for the second-straight year that first responders throughout the state of Florida will receive a $1,000 bonus.

