NWS: Tornado with winds of 85 mph struck Palm Beach Gardens

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado hit Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon, packing winds of 85 mph.

Crews were busy Thursday morning cleaning up debris left from the storm that blew through the area around 5:30 p.m.

City officials said the Burns Road Community Center sustained some damage including some fencing after the storm blew through the area Wednesday.

Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami, said during an afternoon news conference that they found intensive damage at the community center and near Palm Beach Gardens Community High School and Holly Drive.

"We also did see some damage down at the church at the [Catholic] diocese south on Military Trail as well," Kelly said.

He said most of the damage was from downed trees, but there were some metal light posts that were blown down, including a newly installed awning that was lifted and tossed into the trees.

After a storm survey we can confirm an EF-0, 85mph tornado impacted Palm Beach Gardens yesterday. More details will be provided later this afternoon #FLwx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 7, 2022

About 100 children and their families were evacuated from the pool area at the community center when the storm hit the area.

The pool at the recreation center will be closed indefinitely until the damage is assessed.

No injuries were reported.

Officials with @NWSMiami on scene in Palm Beach Gardens. They’re driving around the neighborhoods near PBG High School where the damage and debris are. They’ll speak with media after they conclude their observations. @WPTV @SteveWeagleWPTV @SurfnWeatherman pic.twitter.com/8AFZ7nOmyv — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) April 7, 2022

Scripps Only Content 2022