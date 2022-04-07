Advertisement

Possible tornado leaves damage in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A team from the National Weather Service in Miami is expected to be in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday. They will assess damage left behind by a strong storm that blew through Wednesday afternoon.

Video from near Palm Beach Gardens High School shows strong winds, heavy rain, and a possible funnel cloud sweeping through the area. Parts of the playground off Holly Drive were damaged. Large trees and bushes were also damaged by the strong winds.

NWS are required to assess the damage before confirming a tornado, but meteorologists from NWS are saying the videos show "tornadic circulation."

Parents of students at Palm Beach Gardens High School say it was a traumatic scene when the winds picked up.

"The first tornado touched down on Military [Road] right before I pulled into the parking lot," AJ Saunder said. "And all the debris went across the street."

Folks went into Palm Beach Gardens High School to take cover. No injuries were reported.

Trees at PGA National Golf Club were also damaged in the storm.

Four brush fires were sparked by the severe storms as they blew through the area, police said.

WPTV meteorologists are calling for more storms Thursday evening.

