Tiger Woods finishes 1-under 71 in 1st round of Masters

Tiger Woods had some good moments, some unlucky outcomes and a couple of blunders in his opening round of the Masters.

Given what he’s gone through over the last 17 months or so, he surely wasn’t going to complain.

Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday. He finished at 1-under 71 for the day.

He made par on each of his opening five holes before a birdie at the par-3 6th.

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

A nifty chip on the 7th helped him save par there.

He had an eagle putt at the par-5 13th and tapped in for birdie. But he gave that birdie right back with a bogey on the 14th after a wayward drive.

A long birdie putt rolled in on 16, getting him to 1 under yet again. And he saved par at the last.

Thursday’s opening round at Augusta National was Woods’ first competitive round of golf against the world’s best players since he played the final round of the pandemic-delayed Masters on Nov. 15, 2020.

The final numbers Thursday: three birdies, two bogeys in a 1-under par round of 71.

Incidentally, the average first-round score of Woods’ five Masters wins: 70.8.

