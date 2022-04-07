Advertisement

For Tiger Woods, a Masters walk unlike any other awaits

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket.

The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021.

The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge.

The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour.

Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.

