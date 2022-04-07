Advertisement

Tiger Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

The gallery applauds Tiger Woods after his putt on the sixth hole during the first round at the...
The gallery applauds Tiger Woods after his putt on the sixth hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tiger Woods is back.

Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his solid play in the opening round.

RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to present

After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie.

Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a birdie at the 13th that put him solidly in contention as he approaches the end of his round.

