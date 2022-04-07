Tiger Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tiger Woods is back.
Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his solid play in the opening round.
RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to present
After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie.
Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a birdie at the 13th that put him solidly in contention as he approaches the end of his round.
Scripps Only Content 2022