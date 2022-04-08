1-year-old child dies after shooting in West Palm Beach

A 1-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, a family member confirmed to WPTV.

The child's aunt identified the boy Friday as Kaleb Watson.

A West Palm Beach Police Department spokesman initially reported the child was 4 months old. However, police later clarified to WPTV on Friday that the boy was actually 16 months old.

Kaleb Watson was shot and killed in West Palm Beach.

Police said Watson, along with a man and woman, were sitting in a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway south of Fourth Street and west of Douglass Avenue when at least one shooter approached the car and opened fire.

Watson was struck in the chest, his aunt said.

The boy's mother, identified by family as Aaliyah Christie, was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital, where police said she's in stable condition. The man in the car was not hurt.

Aaliyah Christie was grazed by a bullet during a shooting near Fourth Street and Douglass Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The gunman fled the scene and has not been captured.

A woman and a 4-month-old baby were wounded in a shooting near Douglass Avenue and Fourth Street, April 7, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

A police department spokesman said the shooting does not appear to be random. No other details about a possible motive have been released.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022