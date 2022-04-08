Cornell Museum in Delray Beach to remain closed

There's more drama for Delray Beach residents concerning Old School Square.

This time it involves the Cornell Museum on the property at the center of the city.

Since the termination of the lease with the non-profit organization, Old School Square, and the city, the museum's doors remain closed.

"Now there’s nothing,” said Mary Kay Birch, Delray Beach resident. “There are no concerts, the museum is closed, there’s no plays going on. That’s sad."

At the city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed a potential partnership which would have the Boca Raton Museum of Art run the Cornell Museum for the next six months for $125,000. However, the proposal was rejected 3 to 2.

Commissioner Ryan Boylston voted no. He said his vote stems from the termination of the lease with Old School Square and the lack of public input.

"It wasn’t a 'no' it was a 'not yet,'" said Boylston. "Since the termination of Old School Square back in August, we have not held one public workshop or one public meeting to discuss a plan, a vision, a budget."

Commissioner Juli Casale said it’s another missed opportunity for the city.

"The Boca Museum has provided seven decades of cultural and artistic programming to people from around the world," said Casale. "This is disappointing. Art and culture are a big part of our city. It’s a shame."

Residents now feeling frustrated, just wanting a decision to be made.

"To me it makes no sense, this building is sitting here," said Birch. "The next thing you know, they’ll be wanting to tear it down. Now it’s just a waiting game to see what happens."

The public will get their chance to comment on Old School Square and the future of the museum at a workshop on May 17. In the meantime, the heart of Delray Beach remains closed.

