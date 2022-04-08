Advertisement

Deacon Frey departs Eagles after filling in for late father

In this May 4, 2018 photo, Deacon Frey, left, and Cindy Frey pose for a portrait at Dog House...
In this May 4, 2018 photo, Deacon Frey, left, and Cindy Frey pose for a portrait at Dog House Recording Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)(Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The son of founding Eagles member Glenn Frey is calling it quits with the band.

Deacon Frey, who filled in for the band after the death of his father in 2016, is leaving the Eagles, the band announced in a statement Wednesday.

The younger Frey took over for his father when the Eagles returned to the stage in 2017.

"Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4 ½ years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," the band's statement said. "We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

The statement praised Deacon Frey's "admirable efforts" fulfilling his father's legacy and said he "is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires."

Bernie Leadon, from left, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh and Steuart...
Bernie Leadon, from left, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith perform a tribute to Glenn Frey at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles.

"We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career," the statement concluded.

Deacon Frey, 26, was noticeably absent when the Eagles began their "Hotel California 2022 Tour" in February. The band said in a Facebook post at the time that he wouldn't be performing because of an illness and would rejoin the band "based on his recovery and doctor's recommendations."

Glenn Frey died from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia in January 2016. He was 67.

The Eagles, who performed without Deacon Frey in South Florida in February, will resume touring Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

