Dog shot in snout at park near Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Palm Beach County detectives are searching for the gunman who heinously shot a dog in the face at a park near Jupiter.

Deputies responded to Kennedy Estates Park, located in the 6800 block of Booker T. Boulevard, around 7:15 p.m. on April 2 and found a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the snout.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a white, four-door Honda Accord with three people inside drove into the park.

A man got out of the vehicle, went up to Boots — who was loose at the time — and fired one round into his snout.

The gunman then got back into the Accord and took off toward Indiantown Road. He's described as 6 feet tall with a tall, thin building. He has short dreadlocked hair with red highlighted tips.

Honda Accord flees the scene of a dog shooting at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on April 2, 2022.

Boots suffered a broken jaw and several of his teeth were knocked out. He was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is currently recovering from his injuries.

If you know who the shooter is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

