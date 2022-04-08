Florida's coronavirus deaths' increase down to 511 over two weeks

Florida's coronavirus deaths are more than half as many two weeks ago but cases and the first-time posivity rate are rising though though they are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations are among the lowest since data started to be tracked in July 2020.

The Florida State Health Department published its second bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 73,538 residents, which is an increase of 511 for two weeks (255.5 weekly) after 1,167 two weeks compared with 863 weekly three weeks ago, 288 weekly on Jan. 7 and 162 Dec. 31, according to the state reports. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 249 in one week. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 remained at 42 since three weeks ago with 55,408 among those 65 and older, a rise of 384 (75.1% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28 is third behind California at 88,557 and Texas at 86,181. Arizona reported the most deaths in the past week at 413 followed by Georgia with 283, Tennessee 271, California 240, Texas 185.

Cases: 5,862,817, which includes 11,337 new ones in the past week and 10,114 one week ago, 8,775 two weeks ago and 8,049 three weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. Infections also rose 21,348 for two weeks (10,674) two weeks after 16,741 (8,370.5). Three weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 1,619 with 1,127 March 22, lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020 (7,742). The record 65,278 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week).

On Friday, 2,162 new cases were reported with 1,592 a week ago and 664 March 21, the least since 287 Nov. 8. The record is 76,610 posted Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 5 million cases on Dec. 28, ranks fourth in the past week behind New York with 28,178, Texas 14,034, California 13,951 and head of New Jersey 10,420. Florida is 11th in cases per million with Rhode Island No. 1. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,513,771 and Texas with 6,688,566.

Positivity rate: 3.8% with 3.0% a week ago, 2.3% two weeks ago and 1.9 % three weeks ago, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5% with Palm Beach County at 6.0% (two weeks ago 3.1%), St. Lucie 2.9% (2.9% three weeks ago), Martin 3.3% (2.3% three weeks ago), Indian River 4.4% (2.3% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 2.0% (0.5% two weeks ago, Broward 3.3% (2.0% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 3.5% (1.7% two weeks ago). Counties under 1%: 0.4% in Jackson , Taylor 0.7%, 0.8% in Holmes, 0.9% in Taylor.

In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 1,002 with coronavirus (1.85% capacity) with 975 Monday (1.71%), the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020 with previous low 1,277 (2.22%) Nov. 28, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. One week ago it was 1,075 (1.85%). The record was 17,295 (2.935) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is fourth behind California, Texas and New York. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 15,091 for covid (2%), one week ago 16,138 (2.15%) and record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (90.2%), two weeks after

(89.9%) with 76.5% fully vaccinated and 41.5% a booster. Among children 5-11, 23% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 88.3%, two doses 75.4% and boosters 49.1%. Every state in the nation has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population with at least one shot except for Wyoming at 69.8.%.

Tests: 268,265 in the past week (38,324 daily) compared with 369,226 two weeks ago (52,247 daily) with 37,584 daily most recently April 1 and record 276,962 Jan. 3.

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.



Scripps Only Content 2022