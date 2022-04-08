Housing assistance available to Palm Beach County homeowners

Homeowners in unincorporated Palm Beach County are eligible for housing rehabilitation assistance.

Beginning Monday, homeowners can apply for the Palm Beach County's Department of Housing and Economic Development (HED) Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program.

Funding will assist income eligible homeowners, living in the unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, with much needed rehabilitation to correct code violations or issues that will become a code violation.

The program applications will be available online here on April 11 at 8 a.m. through May 13 at 11:59 p.m., or until 70 applications have been submitted. Applications will be processed on a first submitted, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability.

All applicants are required to attend a virtual mandatory orientation prior to submitting their application. To register, click here.

For more information or to find out whether your property is located in the unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, please contact HED Mortgage and Housing Investments Division at (561) 233-3600 or email HEDverify@pbcgov.org.

