Advertisement

Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says

Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, authorities said Friday.

The alleged murder-suicide happened Thursday between 7:30 and 8 p.m. local time at a home in the Latimer community, WLOX reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, Ezell said.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life.

Investigators said they believe he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hurt after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar
Former teacher guilty of sexual battery on child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
DeSantis bestows medal of freedom to Nuremberg trials prosecutor

Latest News

This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
President Joe Biden speaks April 8, 2022, on the White House front lawn alongside Judge Ketanji...
LIVE: Biden, Harris, Jackson give remarks after Supreme Court confirmation