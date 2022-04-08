Advertisement

Mo and Sally Morning Show expands to Treasure Coast

By T.A. Walker
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
This week, 103.7 WQOL-FM added West Palm Beach-based The Mo and Sally Morning Show to their roster of personalities.

Mo Foster, Sally Sevareid, and producer Curtis Daniels will present a daily truncated version of their show which includes 'Birthday Prank Calls,' 'Things You Need To Know,' and lifestyle segments.

"After doing morning radio in South Florida for 22 years we are thrilled to be expanding to The Treasure Coast. We feel there are lots of opportunities with the growing market there. Our show runs from 5 a.m. - 10 a.m. [weekdays]," said Sally Sevareid.

The 'Treasure Coasts' Greatest Hits' airs on a 50,000-watt city-grade signal, licensed to Vero Beach, and reaches Melbourne to Port St. Lucie with fringe coverage from Jupiter to Titusville. View the coverage map here.

The Mo and Sally Morning Show studios are in West Palm Beach and broadcast on Kool 105.5 WOLL-FM and on the iHeartRadio application.

As a former cast member of the show, "Congratulations!"

