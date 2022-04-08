Advertisement

Palm Beach County charity hosts annual luncheon, donates $100k to fight childhood cancer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 300 people came together to support the fight against pediatric cancer at the 37th Annual STOP! Children’s Cancer of Palm Beach County Luncheon.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle emceed the sold out event Wednesday at the Pelican Club, which included a live auction and fashion show.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ligon of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital spoke to guests about life-saving research and trials, funding challenges, and the urgent need to continue the fight against pediatric cancers.

STOP! Children’s Cancer of Palm Beach County, is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancer. 100% of all money raised is donated to research in pediatric oncology.

During the event, STOP! Children's Cancer of Palm Beach County presented two $50,000 checks to Nicklaus Children's Hospital and
UF Health Shands Children's Hospital.

To learn more and donate to the cause click here .

