Advertisement

Pushback grows from Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 200 medical professionals stepped out of an annual convention in Orlando on Friday for a rally to protest Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

"These laws cause harm not only in the jurisdictions but will affect our patients wherever we're practicing," Dr. Carl Streed said.

RELATED: Los Angeles County bans official travel to Florida over controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law

Streed, along with his colleagues, talked over Zoom about the law that seems to have America talking, and at least these doctors concerned.

Dr. Karl Streed was among the doctors who protested the law in Orlando.
Dr. Karl Streed was among the doctors who protested the law in Orlando.

"The reason us as physicians are concerned about this is anytime there is a law regulating any marginalized group of people, it causes direct harm. It causes direct harm in the moment, and it causes harm long term," Streed said.

The doctors said they need to keep talking, especially if it's not happening in schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he remains unmoved and unapologetic.

"In Florida, we are leading the way in supporting the rights of parents and the well-being of our children," DeSantis said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses support for parental rights during a news conference held on April...
Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses support for parental rights during a news conference held on April 8, 2022.

The governor has been a fierce defender of what he calls the Parental Rights In Education law and has no problem pushing back on his detractors.

Political analyst Brian Crowley, who has covered Florida politics for more than 30 years, shared his thoughts.

"Ron DeSantis is one of the most aggressive governors we've ever had in this state when it comes to politics," Crowley said.

He and many political insiders believe Florida’s governor is looking to win over national Republicans with a 2024 run at the White House.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Family members react to Florida’s No Patient Left Alone Act
Person hurt after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar
Dozens lose thousands of dollars in Boca Raton mail fraud
Former teacher guilty of sexual battery on child

Latest News

Cornell Museum in Delray Beach to remain closed
German Shepherd shot in face adopted by Jupiter police officer
Future of Palm Beach International Raceway uncertain
David Letterman arrives at the "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" FYC...
David Letterman thanks hospital for the way it treated him