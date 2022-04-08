Rep. Lois Frankel announces plans to upgrade public transportation

Public transportation in Palm Beach County will soon see some major upgrades.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and Clinton Forces, executive director of Palm Tran, announced the plans Friday at a Dixie Highway bus stop.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Fiscal Year 2022 Budget recently passed by Congress includes $530 million towards Florida's public transportation.

Frankel said much of those funds will go towards upgrades to Palm Tran.

"So many people are relying on cars. This is letting people now have some options," Frankel said. "The people who don't have cars, or can't afford the gas prices right now, can have a comfortable way to travel."

Forces said they plan to first upgrade about 300 bus stop shelters and add overhead coverings to protect riders from sunlight and rain.

Additionally, they plan to bring in 100 electric buses as they work towards a more sustainable future.

"This will change the game in terms of our infrastructure in Palm Beach County for our bus passengers," Forces said.

Specifics on exactly how much these upgrades will cost is still in the works.

Riders in Palm Beach County can expect to see these changes starting in the Fall of 2023.

