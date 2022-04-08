Advertisement

SpaceX to launch first all-commercial crew to space station Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket in the first all-private human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station.

The first targeted launch window for Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is 11:17 a.m. Friday.

A crew of four, led by a former NASA astronaut, will go on a 10-day mission to the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The crew will be first laying ground work for Axiom Station, a private space station.

The ultimate goal of the mission will be to conduct over 25 experiments of research while on the orbiting laboratory, as well as participate in educational outreach with people back on Earth.

