Suspect guilty after twins found burned along Beeline Highway

A suspect was found guilty Friday in the murders of twins whose bodies were found burned on the side of the Beeline Highway in 2017.

Jullian Cathirell is one of two men charged with murder in the deaths of 21-year-old twin brothers Brandon and Brian Allen.

The victims' bodies were found wrapped in blankets and plastic in a brush fire along the Beeline Highway on March 15, 2017.

The jury found Cathirell guilty of second-degree murder of one brother, first-degree murder of the other brother, two counts of tampering with evidence and delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives said Cathirell had been in an ongoing feud with Brandon Allen when he fatally shot the 21-year-old brothers in the West Palm Beach apartment they shared.

Detectives said co-defendant Darin Byrd prevented Brandon Allen from getting away, blocking the door to the foyer and pushing him to the floor.

After the brothers were killed, Cathirell and Byrd cleaned up the crime scene with bleach and alcohol and hid the bodies in a bathtub until the next night, when they drove the bodies to the Beeline Highway and set them on fire, investigators said.

Sentencing for Cathirell is scheduled for May 4.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty against him in 2020.

Cathirell faces life in prison.

