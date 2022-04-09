Advertisement

Former camp counselor facing numerous child porn charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a former camp counselor on more than 30 child pornography charges.

Isaac Gabriel Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Detectives are looking for any information about Yunes.

If you know anything about him, please contact Detective Emma Borrows at 561-688-4080.

