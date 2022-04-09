Advertisement

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, died when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN.

Haskins was in South Florida training, according to ESPN.

Haskins played for Ohio State, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was released after less than two seasons.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Family members react to Florida’s No Patient Left Alone Act
'Don't Say Gay' law creates worries about tourism impact
1-year-old boy dies after 'targeted' shooting in West Palm Beach
FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, a plane flies over Los Angeles International Airport....
LA County bans official travel to Fla. over controversial law

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire on I-95 in Jupiter
Woman who went missing while horseback riding found safely
Florida pastor spends 9 days at Ukrainian border
Suspect guilty after twins found burned along Beeline Highway