Woman who went horseback riding at DuPuis park missing

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 59-year-old woman who went horseback riding on the 40 miles of trails in DuPuis Park in Port Mayaca on Friday afternoon but didn't return back to camp.

Brigitte Reket contacted a friend via cellphone and said she was lost in the large reserve area near Kanner Highway but then her phone disconnected, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook page.

MCSO has multiple units, as well as Air 1 searching for the woman. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office air support and multiple Department of Fish & Wildlife officers are also assisting.

DFW and South Florida Water Management District run the nearly 22,000-acres DuPuis Wildlife and Environmental Area in northwestern Palm Beach and southwestern Martin counties. It adjoins the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area to the east.

The property was formerly the White Belt Ranch, a working livestock ranch owned by the late John G. DuPuis.

An equestrian center at Gate 3 has horse barns, paddocks, campsites, restrooms with showers, a dump station, and a trailhead marking the beginning of equestrian trails.

Scripps Only Content 2022